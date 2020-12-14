Troopers recover abducted child on Turnpike

JEFFERSON Twp. – The Ohio State Patrol in Swanton Post recovered an abducted child from Colorado.

On Saturday at 7:33 p.m., troopers were alerted to a possible child abduction out of Colorado. Troopers located a Black 2017 Cadillac CTS that matched the description on the Ohio Turnpike and initiated a traffic stop at mile post 15 in Williams County. The abducted child was located inside the vehicle and the non-custodial mother, Christine Mascarenas, was taken into custody without further incident.

Mascarenas was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where she will be held pending extradition to Colorado. The child was released to the Williams County Child services. The charges will be originating out of Westminster, Colorado.

Assisting with the investigation was Williams County Child Services.