Governor DeWine announces extension of statewide curfew

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the Ohio Department of Health will be extending the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. statewide curfew until Jan. 2.

The curfew does not apply to those going to and from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery will be permitted, but serving food and drink within an establishment must cease at 10 p.m.

“COVID-19 is the single greatest threat to the physical well-being of all Ohioans, the mental health of our citizens, and our economic security,” said DeWine. “We must do everything we can to slow down the spread of this virus.”

The decision to extend the curfew was made with input from the medical and business communities with consideration to the economic impact and health care system.

• Fulton County remained at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19 with the latest update on Thursday.

The number of indicators met in the county increased from two to four. They are new cases per capita, new cases increase, outpatient visits, proportion of non-congregate cases.

Alert Level 3 (Red) indicates a very high exposure and spread within the county. According to Thursday’s updated Ohio Public Health Advisory System map, all but five of the state’s 88 counties are currently rated as at least a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3).

Fulton County had a case rate of 947.2 per 100,000 from Nov. 25 – Dec. 8. Jackson County was the highest in Ohio, with 1,480.9 per 100,000.

Lucas County had a case rate of 825 per 100,000 and dropped from five to two indicators met. Indicators met were new cases increase and new cases per capita.

• Fulton County eclipsed 2,000 COVID-19 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number climbed from 1,715 on Dec. 1 to 2,039, as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 190 confirmed active cases, 50 more than the previous Friday.

Among the 2,001 cases the county health department reported through Friday, there were 1,128 females and 868 males.

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Fulton County over the last week. The total stands at 32, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations increased to 117 as of Sunday.

Lucas County has had 21,006 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There were 26 additional deaths reported in the last week, for a total of 463.

There were 562,727 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 31,973 hospitalizations and 5,171 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 6,923 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 569 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• There have been 133 new COVID-19 cases in the Wauseon zip code over the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That is a rate of 1,004 cases per 100,000 people.

Archbold and Delta also saw case rates over 1,000. Archbold was 1,104.6 per 100,000 with 73 cases reported and Delta 1,013.7 with 87 cases reported.

There were 89 new cases reported in the Swanton zip code for a case rate of 702.9 per 100,000. The lowest case rate in Fulton County over the time period was in Fayette at 364.7 per 100,000.

Ohioans can view data from their local communities and filter data by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a specific time period. The zip code dashboard can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• The Fulton County Senior Center and Wauseon Rotary Club announce that the 2020 Annual Community Christmas Meal is canceled.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-3.jpg