Zuver installed as OCCA officer

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver was installed as second vice president of the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association at the organization’s Dec. 3 virtual winter conference.

Zuver was installed by retired Guernsey County Clerk of Courts and OCCA secretary Teresa Dankovic.

Clinton County Clerk of Courts Cindy Bailey was re-elected as 2021 OCCA president. Bailey said she “looks forward to working with the Department of Public Safety, Ohio General Assembly, state departments, and other elected officials to serve the people throughout our communities in the great State of Ohio.”

The role of the Clerk of Common Pleas Court includes filing, docketing, indexing, and preserving all court pleadings for civil, felony criminal, domestic relations, and court of appeal cases. The Clerk of Court accounts for all monies collected and issues writs to carry out court orders including summons, subpoenas, and warrants to arrest, and signs the death warrant in capital cases.

Established in 1940, the OCCA organization is dedicated to helping the clerks in Ohio’s 88 counties to provide service to the citizens in each county and to exercise influence in legislation that affects county clerks and the courts.