COVID-19 quarantine quidance updated

The CDC and Ohio Department of Health have released updated guidance for individuals asked to quarantine due to close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 while infectious.

The Fulton County Health Department, CDC and Ohio Department of Health confirm that the 14 day quarantine for close contacts provides optimal protection and continues to be recommended. If the close contact lives, works or visits a high-risk individual or setting, a quarantine of 14 days shall be completed.

The updated guidance based on new scientific evidence provides an option to return to work and school after a 10 day quarantine if the following conditions can be met:

· Individuals maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from others and wear a mask when around other people through day 14

· Remain symptom free and monitor for symptoms twice a day

At this time, Fulton County Health Department does not accept the option of a 7-day quarantine following a negative test because shorter quarantine times increase risk of virus spread and would mean using testing resources that are already strained.

It is important to remember that people leaving quarantine sooner than 14 days still may not be able to safely perform certain activities. Anyone making use of the 10-day quarantine period shall still wear a mask and maintain 6 or more feet of distance from other people, including members of their household, to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

Any activities during which mask-wearing and social distancing cannot be maintained must be avoided until the 14-day period is over. This may include but is not limited to:

· Eating in a restaurant or having lunch around other people

· Participating in exercise or going to a gym

· Sharing transportation

· Any other activity where people are within 6 feet or must remove a mask to participate.

The ODH guidance can be viewed at coronavirus.ohio.gov. For additional information call 419-337-0915 or visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com .