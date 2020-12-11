COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Toledo Metro Federal Credit, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Daniel J. Staton, Swanton, other civil.

Holly L. Page, Wauseon, vs. Jayson C. Page, Wauseon, termination of marriage without children.

Real Estate Transfers

Suzanne Boyer and Elaine Dauch to RF Moore Custom Homes LLC, 100 Redbud Drive, Swanton, $25,000.

Suzanne Boyer and Elaine Dauch to RF Moore Custom Homes LLC, 104 Redbud Drive, Swanton, $20,000.

Michael J. and Julie A. Wheeler to Ryan and Heather Hunt, 8080 County Road M, Delta, $85,000.

Mary L. Henry to Alexis J. Posey, 309 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $139,000.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank to Charles Lantz, 1010 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $140,000.

Curtis D. and Nancy A. Cooley, trustees, to Suzanne A. and Corey D. Clark, 14521 County Road 22, Fayette, $160,000.

Judy K. Baer to Curtis M. and Jenna N. Wells, 20436 County Road D, Archbold, $268,000.

Samuel W. Schmitz to Hannah N. Machachek and Chandler Michael J. Sanford, 221 . Morenci St., Lyons, $140,000.

Baumgartner Family Holland Court Apts. to Skates Apartments LLC, 23 Jane Court, Archbold, $600,000.

Aaron Burkhardt and Natalie J. Grieser to Stephen and Lorine Koepke, 102 Dogwood Drive, Swanton, $245,000.

Sarah L. Barton to Renee Lovejoy, trustee, 308 W. Lutz Road, Archbold, $114,900.