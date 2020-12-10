Delta offices closed to foot traffic

The Village of Delta’s municipal building offices will remain closed to foot traffic until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the offices will be closed, they will continue to serve residents and by available via email or phone call, 419-822-3190.

Utility payments can be paid online, www.villageofdelta.org, dropped in the secure drop boxes or mailed. The village offers ACH payments at no charge.

If you need any information concerning these details, contact the utility clerk at 419-822-3190 ext. 103.

Services that require face to face contact will be by appointment only.

Refuse tags may be purchased at Community Market for your convenience.