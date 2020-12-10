Authorities investigate Fulton County thefts

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program would like your help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating thefts that occurred in Delta, Swanton, and Fayette.

On Oct. 20, 2020, suspect(s) entered a pole barn at 11200 County Road J, Delta, and stole a green Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – license plate #ECT6195; a 67,000 BTU portable space heater; a six-foot tall, 10-drawer silver tool box; a one-half horsepower Sears drill press; a corn burner pellet stove on a four-wheel cart; a Craftsman red crawler; a cordless right angle drill; a Dewalt one-half drill and impact saw combo kit; a drywall electric drill; an orbit sander and pads; a Makita one-half electric drill; a Porter Cable three-fourths inch roofing nailer; a Milwaukee finish air nailer; a drill press core vise; a three-fourths inch socket set and breaker bar with two extensions; a weed eater; a set of jack stands; a Lincoln grease gun; a Porter Cable seven-amp plate joiner; a Porter Cable two-ton cable puller; a half-inch drive flex rachet; a file rod bustard eight-inch card; a set of eight-ton bottle jacks and a six-ton jack stand; a Senco Finish Pro 42XP air nailer; Senco two-inch finishing nails; dv 18-volt xrd micro two-pack batteries; 72-inch tru-fit rail section; a Bosch circular saw; a Porter Cable sawzall; a Craftsman ratcheting wrench set; a tough cut outfit torch; a matte black Lincoln Viking 3350 welding helmet with outside grid button; a hacksaw; an air chisel; a punch chisel set; a Dewalt angle grinder; wrenches, pliers, crescent wrenches, and vise grips; a Carlyle twisted wrench; saw blades; metal and wood drill bits; a hammer drill; two five-gallon gas cans; a tool belt; a Kobalt screwdriver set; two large open-end wrenches; a portable air tank; three socket sets; a Dewalt air socket; two combination wrench sets; files; a Dewalt air socket set; miscellaneous SAE and metric wrenches; an SAE nut driver set; two sound-proof ear muffs; an SAE and a metric Dewalt half-inch deep well socket set; and a bench grinder.

On Nov. 2, 2020, suspect(s) entered a pole barn at 1580 County Road L, Swanton, and stole a large Menards brand tool chest filled with various hand tools; a stacking tool chest (bottom chest a Snap On, middle and top chests are Craftsman) filled with various tools; a red Snapper 72-inch zero turn lawn mower; a red 2009 Polaris RXR ATV, serial #4XAVH76A99D645153; and a Kennedy tool chest filled with tools.

On Nov. 12, 2020, suspect(s) entered the property at 25425 U.S. 20, Fayette, and stole a 2012 16-foot enclosed white trailer with a Harley Davidson sticker on back, license plate #SWT4080; a 2008 black 4X4 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV; a custom solar box panel; an airvent airmax cover; extension cords; floor mats; two 10X10 canopies; one gravity chair; a rain-proof jacket; blankets and quilts; a Coleman stove; a coffee maker; jack stands; a level; a television; insulation; a flashlight; a table; a fuel can; a portable air conditioner; tarps; a battery charger; a fire pit; a Yamaha EF200 generator; a generator box; deep-cycle batteries; a Milwaukee cordless impact wrench; an air mattress; a fold-out bed; a multi-meter fluke; a shower kit; a Diamondback mountain bike; a power chair; a 20-pound propane tank; a carbon monoxide detector; a hygrometer; multiple ratchet straps; battery cables; a label maker; pillows; a shelf counter; a vacuum; tie-downs; a Reese hitch; a door screen; door latches; a grease kit; a tire inflator; water jugs; a step stool; an antenna; an air mattress pump; and treated 2X4 and standard 2X4 lumber.

Total value of the three losses is $54,895.78.

