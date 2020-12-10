Pettisville wins virtual quiz tournament

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service and the Regional Quiz Director held a virtual Quiz Tournament Nov. 21 for a group of schools within the four-county area. Sally Kovar, Education Consultant and Greg Bossick, Regional Quiz Director hosted the tournament together to enable students to participate virtually so that students have the experience of extra-curricular activities in these difficult times.

The following schools participated: Ayersville, Antwerp, Evergreen, Hicksville, Hilltop, Montpelier, Patrick Henry, Pettisville, Stryker, Swanton, and Tinora.

Students competed in varsity, junior varsity and junior high levels. Students answered a series of difficult questions that included areas of literature, government, history, science, and the humanities using the National Academic Quiz Tournament format. Everyone involved had the chance to participate from home or within their school using social distancing.

Pettisville, under coach Rebecca Dorosz, won the varsity, junior varsity, and junior high tournaments.

Evergreen, coached by Bill Blanchong, placed second in the varsity tournament. Hicksville was third.

Antwerp was second in the junior varsity tournament. Montpelier was second in the junior high tournament.

Students were also honored for their individual performances throughout the day.

At the varsity level, Heath Waidelich of Pettisville was first, Chloe Gerhart of Hicksville second and Branden Johnanson of Montpelier third.

For junior varsity, Griffin Eash of Pettisville was first, Kate Roth of Pettisville was second, and Morgan Kniceley of Antwerp was third.

At the junior high level Caden Bishop of Pettisville was first and Kendall Sears of Pettisville second.