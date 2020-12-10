Metamora man injured in crash

A Metamora man sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries Thursday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Amboy Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by Ronald Morgan, 33, of Metamora was southbound on County Road 1 at approximately 7:50 a.m. when he failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2020 Volvo semi hauling two trailers and driven eastbound on U.S. 20 by Uriel Wheatley, 50, of Woodstock, Ontario.

Morgan was transported by ground ambulance to The Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Wheatley was not injured.

Alcohol is not a factor in the accident and safety belts were used by both drivers. U.S. 20 was closed for approximately one hour following the accident.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the Richfield Township Fire Department, and Ohio Department of Transportation.

The accident remains under investigation.