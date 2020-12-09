WHS students to learn remotely for one week

Students at Wauseon High School will learn remotely for one week beginning Friday due to increased COVID-19 spread.

Troy Armstrong, district superintendent, sent a letter to parents Wednesday confirming that grades 9-12 will transition to the Plan C: Remote Learning Model between Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 due to a rise in community COVID-19 cases and quarantines. The remote learning plan applies only to the school district’s high school students.

Students in grades pre-K through 8 will continue to attend in-person, and all primary, elementary, and middle school bus routes will continue to operate. Armstrong advised that, without high school students riding the buses, pick-up and drop-off times may change.

A bus will continue to transport high school students to Four County Career Center in Archbold.

For more information on Plan C, parents may visit the school district’s website, click on the Parents tab, then on “2020-21 WEVS Learning Plan.”

In a letter to Armstrong, Fulton County Health Commissioner Kim Cupp supported the transition to remote learning, saying, “This action is a means to prevent further spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the resulting impact to loss of education days by students and staff due to resulting illness and quarantine of close contacts.”

The letter states that Fulton County has seen an alarming increase in positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19. The county is currently at a red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which indicates high exposure and spread.

Cupp’s letter also states that preliminary data indicates the number of students in Fulton County testing positive for COVID-19 between ages 10-19 is five times higher than that of students testing positive in the 0-9 age group. Cupp said high school students stand a greater chance to spread the virus due to moving between classes and greater interaction at their ages.

“Due to the current number of staff and students impacted by COVID-19 illness and close contact quarantine, the decision to pause in-person learning at the high school is necessary to mitigate the impacts of disease spread,” the letter states.