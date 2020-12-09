Former health club donated to Wauseon Rotary

The Wauseon Rotary Club recently accepted a generous gift of property formerly known as the Wauseon Health and Racquet Club from an anonymous donor. This property is located at 1190 N. Ottokee St. in Wauseon.

The 30,000 square foot building hosts three indoor tennis courts, two racquetball courts, office space, locker rooms and significant additional space which could be used for a variety of other purposes.

“We are honored and grateful a generous donor considered our club for this gift. This donation is one of the larger donations made to our Club,” Toni Schindler, president of the Wauseon Rotary Club, stated. “This gift grants our club a unique opportunity to further our goal of improving the quality of life in this community.”

Schindler also noted that the Wauseon Rotary Club has been praised for its efforts in developing Biddle Park, Indian Hills Trails, and other significant community projects in the past. “We again look forward to the opportunity to use this new donation for the betterment of our community,” she said.

The Wauseon Rotary Club has enlisted a committee of Rotarians to determine how to best utilize the building. The committee is encouraging the public to reach out to the Wauseon Rotary Club with any ideas or suggestions. Suggestions may be made either by email to Matt Gilroy, Rotarian committee member, at matt@fcedc-ohio.com or by sending a message through the Wauseon Rotary Club Facebook page.

The site of the former Wauseon Health and Racquet Club has been donated to the Wauseon Rotary Club. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Health-and-Racquet-Club.jpg The site of the former Wauseon Health and Racquet Club has been donated to the Wauseon Rotary Club. Photo provided