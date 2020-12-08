Governor announces first COVID-19 vaccine details

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday announced details for Ohio’s first phase of vaccine distribution that is expected to begin on or around Dec. 15.

During Phase 1, vaccine supply will be limited, and Ohio will focus on vaccinating those who wish to be vaccinated in the critical Phase 1A groups. Those groups include:

• Health care workers and personnel involved in care of COVID-19 patients.

• Residents and staff at nursing homes.

• Residents and staff at assisted living facilities.

• Patients and staff at state psychiatric hospitals.

• People with intellectual disabilities and those with mental illness, who live in group homes or centers, and staff at those locations.

• Residents and staff at Ohio veterans homes.

• EMS responders.

The federal government has advised that the Ohio Department of Health will not know the exact number of vaccines that will be shipped to Ohio until closer to each shipment date. The current shipment figures, which are subject to change, are as follows:

– On or around Dec. 15, a shipment from Pfizer will include 9,750 vaccines for Ohio’s prepositioned hospital sites. An additional 88,725 vaccines will go to Walgreens and CVS for congregate care settings.

– On or around Dec. 22, a shipment of 201,000 vaccines is expected from Moderna. These vaccines will go to 98 hospitals for vaccination of those who are exposed to COVID patients and to 108 health departments to vaccinate other frontline workers such as those working in emergency medical services.

– On or around Dec. 22, another shipment is also expected from Pfizer. The tentative number of vaccines in this shipment is 123,000. These vaccines will go to Walgreens and CVS for vaccination of those in congregate care settings.

– A few days later, Ohio expects another 148,000 vaccines from Pfizer and 89,000 vaccines from Moderna.

These vaccines will be the first dose for those in the identified critical groups. A second dose will be delivered and administered in the future. It has not been determined when members of the general public will have the option to receive vaccines. As information becomes available about the next phases of vaccine distribution, it will be made public.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_coronavirus.jpg