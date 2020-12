The Fulton County Senior Center will resume offering drive through and home delivery meals on a normal schedule this week.

Drive through meals were cancelled last week and home delivery meals were done in one day due to the number of staff in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Reserve your meal by calling 419-337-9299. A suggested donation for a meal is $2.

Also last week, the Fulton County Senior Center and Wauseon Rotary Club announced the cancellation annual Community Christmas Meal.