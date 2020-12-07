Fulton County remains Red in Ohio advisory system

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County remained at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19 with the latest update on Thursday, while more counties were added to the highest level.

The county is now meeting just two indicators. They are new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Alert Level 3 (Red) indicates a very high exposure and spread within the county. According to Thursday’s updated Ohio Public Health Advisory System map, all but eight of the state’s 88 counties are currently rated as at least a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3).

The counties at Purple Level 4 are Montgomery, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage, Stark, Richland, and Lake counties.

Fulton County had a case rate of 743 per 100,000 from Nov. 18 – Dec. 1, an increase of a bit less than 62 from the previous period. Darke County was the highest in Ohio, with 1,146.5 per 100,000.

Lucas County had a case rate of 740.5 per 100,000 and met five indicators. Indicators met were new cases increase, new cases per capita, emergency department visits, proportion of cases not in congregate settings, and outpatient visits.

• Over 290 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Fulton County over the last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number climbed from 1,423 on Dec. 1 to 1,715, as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 140 confirmed active cases, 29 more than the previous Friday.

Among the 1,643 cases the county health department reported through Friday, there were 948 females and 690 males.

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Fulton County over the last week. The total stands at 31, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations increased to 107 as of Sunday.

Lucas County has had 17,968 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There were 21 additional deaths reported in the last week, for a total of 437.

There were 475,024 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 29,233 hospitalizations and 4,903 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 6,488 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 471 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

For multiple weeks, the Ohio Department of Health has cautioned that the data is incomplete, as thousands of reports are pending review.

• There have been 112 new COVID-19 cases in the Wauseon zip code over the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That is a rate of 845.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Archbold saw 73 new cases for a rate of 1,104.6 cases per 100,000, the highest in the county over the last two weeks.

There were 65 new cases reported in the Swanton zip code for a case rate of 513.3 per 100,000. The lowest case rate in Fulton County over the time period was in Delta at 512.7 per 100,000.

Ohioans can view data from their local communities and filter data by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a specific time period. The zip code dashboard can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff Friday discussed new quarantine guidance recently issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for those who may have been exposed to coronavirus but are not showing symptoms.

Following the study of emerging data and a growing confidence in testing, CDC’s new guidance has two options depending on the situation:

• 10-day quarantine that does not require testing, provided there are no symptoms

• 7-day quarantine if test results are negative, provided there are no symptoms

The Ohio Department of Health, however, continues to recommend a 14-day quarantine for many citizens in Ohio.

“Staying home for 14 days after contact is still the safest way to limit possible spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “We continue to recommend this time period for people in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes; in workplaces with a large number of employees; and in other settings in which COVID-19 could spread extensively. We also recommend 14 days if you are in contact with people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”

For others with no symptoms, the 10-day period may be sufficient; however, Dr. Vanderhoff recommends that Ohioans consider getting tested on day eight or later to increase certainty of no infection. Quarantine can then end at the conclusion of the 10-day period.

Quarantine can be reduced further to seven days, Dr. Vanderhoff said, if an individual has no symptoms and receives a negative test on day five or later.

“In every case — whether quarantining for 14 days, or 10, or seven — maintain social distance of at least six feet and wear a mask when around others,” he said. “You should also keep an eye out for any symptoms for the full 14-day period. If you become sick or test positive for COVID-19, stay home and self-isolate in a separate room from others.”

• Governor DeWine announced that Ohio’s Retail Compliance Unit Dashboard is now available online at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The new dashboard includes information on the number of retailers visited by agents, how many customers and employees were properly wearing masks, how many establishments had proper signage, and the number of warnings issued. The dashboard will be updated each Thursday.

The Retail Compliance Unit was created within the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to help keep businesses open and safe for customers and employees.

• The Fulton County Senior Center and Wauseon Rotary announce that the 2020 Annual Community Christmas Meal is canceled. The Fulton County Senior Center Facebook page can be found at @fultoncountyseniorcenteroh and https://www.fultoncountyoh.com/1353/Senior-Center.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg