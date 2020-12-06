Students graduate from Dream Center

DEFIANCE – Seven individuals graduated Nov. 24 from the Defiance Dream Center’s workforce training program.

Focusing on skilled trades, the program provided four learners with 120 hours of construction training and a 30-hour OSHA certification, and three learners with 10 weeks focusing on automotive skills that local employers believe are necessary for gainful employment.

The construction graduates were Jaziel Castillo of Paulding and Andrew Heilman, Michael Hernandez, and Juan Perez, all of Defiance. Automotive graduates were Anastasia Brooks and Matt Randolph of Defiance and James Hurst of Bryan.

The program is a collaboration of numerous entities. The curriculum, designed and facilitated by Custom Training Solutions, a division of Northwest State Community College in Archbold, gave all learners insight and skills that local companies believe are necessary to be successful in a specific career field. The seven learners also received training in employability skills from the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC).

The OhioMeansJobs-Defiance and Paulding counties office played an integral part, providing career coaches, funding, and aiding in the recruitment of learners. This local state agency continues to focus on upskilling the local workforce, providing training assistance to individuals that are unemployed, and working with local schools to provide meaningful training programs.

“Our mission is to develop and promote a workforce system that is responsive to the needs of business as well as job seekers resulting in regional economic prosperity,” said Tiffany Dargenson, workforce supervisor.

The Defiance Dream Center partners with various organizations and businesses to equip and train students with skilled trades needed to meet employment needs.

“We launched our workforce development program in 2019 to meet several needs identified in our community,” said Guiseppe Blanchard, Dream Center director of operations. “The classes provide critical training to help individuals provide better stability for themselves and their families by giving them exposure to multiple fields of study, access to area employers, and options of employment upon graduation.”

Seven area students graduated from the Dream Center in Defiance. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/12/web1_Dreamatorium.jpg Seven area students graduated from the Dream Center in Defiance.