FCCC announces Student Council

Four County Career Center in Archbold has selected the 2020-21 Student Council members. Student Council sponsors the spring dance and various other projects throughout the school year. Members include – front, from left – Laila Perez of Archbold, Emily Hines of Archbold, Cassandra Banks of Liberty Center, Jasmine Corbitt of Napoleon, Sierra Schultheis of Napoleon – back, from left – Cassandra White of Fairview, Zacary Sparks of Edon, Makenzie DeSantos of Delta, Natalee Rose of Archbold, Bryanna Langenderfer of Bryan. Not pictured are Morgan Bassett of Hicksville, Kyla Day-Hemenway of Bryan, Nya Lovejoy of Edgerton, and Jocelyn Eash of Napoleon. Student Council advisors are Kyle Bostater and David DeLano.

