This holiday season, Nature Fresh Farms is giving back to 30 Fulton County families in need.

They’re asking residents to nominate families that need some extra help this holiday season, and those selected will be provided with a $500 grocery store gift card and a holiday food basket.

If the family you nominate is selected, you’ll be entered for your chance to win a $50 gift card.

Visit https://www.naturefresh.ca/holiday-giveaway/ for more information.