County jobless rate returns to pre-pandemic level

Fulton County’s unemployment rate decreased to a pre-pandemic level in October, according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The unemployment rate in the county was 3.9%, which was down from 5.9% in September, according to the civilian labor force estimates. In October 2019, the rate was 3.8%.

The estimates showed 900 people unemployed during October in Fulton County.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary October 2020 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.3% in Holmes County to a high of 6.6% in Cuyahoga, Jefferson, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties. From September, unemployment rates decreased in all 88 counties.

The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Ohio was 5.2% in October.

Three counties had unemployment rates below at or 3% in October. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were Putnam, 2.8%; and Mercer, 3%.

Ten counties had unemployment rates above 6% in October. The counties with the highest rates, other than Cuyahoga, Jefferson, Mahoning, and Trumbull were: Monroe, 6.5%; Lucas and Noble, 6.3%; Erie and Harrison, 6.2%; and Meigs, 6.1%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.6% in October 2020, down from a revised 8.3% in September. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 30,800 over the month, from a revised 5,191,500 in September to 5,222,300 in October 2020.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in October was 324,000, down from 469,000 in September. The number of unemployed has increased by 86,000 in the past 12 months from 238,000. The October unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.1% in October 2019.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 30,800 over the month, from a revised 5,191,500 in September to 5,222,300 in October, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 6.9%, down from 7.9% in September, and up from 3.6% in October 2019.