Eight motorists cited during traffic blitz

Eight citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Thanksgiving Click It Or Ticket Blitz, conducted Nov. 16-29 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Citations were issued for six speed violations, one operating a vehicle while intoxicated refusal violation, and one marked lanes violation. Deputies made 21 traffic stops and also issued 20 warnings.

A traffic blitz will be conducted Dec. 6-12 at various times in various locations around the county. Deputies will look for distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.