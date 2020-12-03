SHERIFF’S REPORT

Wednesday, Nov. 18

9:08 a.m., 6483 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., identity theft.

10:26 a.m., 111 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

1:19 p.m., 14970 State Hwy. 120, Chesterfield Twp., stolen vehicle.

2:54 p.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville High School, civil matter.

3:15 p.m., 10467 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

3:31 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., reckless operation.

6:48 p.m., 3258 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Whitmer Thermogas, disabled vehicle.

7:58 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road L, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

9:18 p.m., 3060 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:23 p.m., 4840 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnson Trucking, check on welfare.

Thursday, Nov. 19

12:52 a.m., 152 Church St., Tedrow, suspicious activity.

1:51 a.m., 9980 County Road J, Pike Twp., injury accident.

10:11 a.m., 5671 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

12:10 p.m., 13837 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

12:11 p.m., 4268 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., unruly juvenile.

12:38 p.m., 14970 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., identity theft.

1:48 p.m., 1225 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:36 p.m., 335 West Drive, Wauseon, miscellaneous assist.

3:53 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

4:20 p.m., 10468 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

5:27 p.m., 6237 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., unauthorized use of property.

5:37 p.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Best Western, domestic trouble.

9:30 p.m., 25641 County Road L, Franklin Twp., keep the peace.

10:23 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road BC, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Friday, Nov. 20

5:37 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #67, Fulton Twp., criminal damaging.

7:22 a.m., 25130 County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.

9:50 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:47 a.m., County Road C at County Road 10, York Twp., road blocked.

11:43 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road K, Pike Twp., traffic offense.

11:47 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

3:22 p.m., 13711 County Road B, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:35 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

6:48 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 21, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

7:08 p.m., U.S. 20A at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Swan Creek, road blocked.

8:08 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

10:04 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

Saturday, Nov. 21

6:51 a.m., County Road J at County Road 20, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

8:47 a.m., 9626 County Road K, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:56 a.m., 5789 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:06 p.m., 3288 County Road 11, York Twp., burglary.

8:05 p.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

9:02 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, Fulton Twp., breaking and entering.

9:14 p.m., 13500 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., fireworks complaint.

9:48 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, assault.

11:18 p.m., 17386 State Hwy. 2, Miller Tire Co., accident with property damage.

Sunday, Nov. 22

1:24 a.m., 12642 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:13 p.m., 10085 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Steve’s Carryout and Pottery, disabled vehicle.

4:54 p.m., 5410 County Road 26, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:37 p.m., 20623 U.S. 20A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:28 p.m., 8493 County Road E, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:04 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #2, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

9:25 p.m., County Road 1 at County Road M, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

9:34 p.m., 13155 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., burglary.

10:43 p.m., 1400 N. Fulton-Lucas Road, Spencer Twp., K-9 Unit.

11:20 p.m., 15977 State Hwy. 120, Chesterfield Twp., civil matter.

Monday, Nov. 23

11:10 a.m., 604 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, miscellaneous assist.

11:55 a.m., 14900 County Road H #7, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

1:45 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

3:16 p.m., 1450 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.

3:30 p.m., N. Adrian Street at W. Morenci Street, Lyons, accident with property damage.

5:26 p.m., 15977 State Hwy. 120, Chesterfield Twp., unwanted subject.

6:23 p.m., 6420 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., suspicious activity.

10:33 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #30, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

2:07 a.m., 7716 County Road H, Delta, Delta Reservoir, assist other unit.

9:03 a.m., County Road D at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:26 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

9:44 a.m., 26901 County Road EF, German Twp., unruly juvenile.

10:02 a.m., 10587 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

2:20 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Don’s Automotive Group, miscellaneous assist.

2:43 p.m., 8300 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:59 p.m., 10089 State Hwy. 120, Royalton Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:58 p.m., 11345 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

11:48 p.m., 4856 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., unruly juvenile.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

4:32 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 13-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

5:56 a.m., 26618 County Road T, Gorham Twp., assist other unit.

7:14 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road S, Royalton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.