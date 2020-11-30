High risk of coronavirus exposure remains in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County is at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19 with the latest update on Thursday.

The county has met three indicators. They are new cases per capita, proportion of non-congregate cases, and sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-like illness.

Alert Level 3 (Red) indicates a very high exposure and spread within the county. The Fulton County Health Department has asked residents to follow all current statewide public health orders and sector specific guidance which is located on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website.

According to Thursday’s updated Ohio Public Health Advisory System map, all but nine of the state’s 88 counties are currently rated as at least a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3). This represents the highest number of Red Level 3 counties since the launch of the advisory system in July.

Three counties joined Franklin County at Purple Level 4. They are Montgomery, Lorain, and Lake counties.

Fulton County had a case rate of 681.35 per 100,000 from Nov. 11 – Nov. 24, an increase of a bit less than 90 from the previous period. Darke County was the highest in Ohio, with 1,140.6 per 100,000.

Lucas County had a case rate of 712 per 100,000 and met five indicators. Indicators met were new cases increase, new cases per capita, emergency department visits, proportion of cases not in congregate settings, and outpatient visits.

• Over 200 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Fulton County over the last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number climbed from 1,172 on Nov. 22 to 1,423, as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 111 confirmed active cases, 21 fewer than the previous Friday.

Among the 1,358 cases the county health department reported through Friday, there were 780 females and 574 males.

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Fulton County over the last week. The total stands at 26, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations increased from 73 to 84 in the last week.

Lucas County has had 15,743 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There were 22 additional deaths reported in the last week, for a total of 416.

There were 414,432 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 26,507 hospitalizations and 4,644 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 5,979 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 420 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

For more than a week, the Ohio Department of Health has cautioned that the data is incomplete, as thousands of reports are pending review.

• The Swanton zip code saw 98 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Wauseon saw 89, Delta had 48, Archbold 43, Fayette 21, Lyons 7, and Metamora 5.

Ohioans can view data from their local communities and filter data by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a specific time period. The zip code dashboard can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department issued an order last week limiting in-person education and sporting events.

Education for grades 7-12 will be virtual from Dec. 4 until Jan. 11, the order said. All school buildings may open to hold exams, staff to provide virtual instruction,and for special needs education requiring in-person instruction.

Swanton Local Schools have not had a building in Lucas County since Swanton Township School was closed.

The order also said all sports and extracurricular activities are prohibited from utilizing any school building’s interior space for practice or contests during this same period.

• The Sons of the American Legion Post 265 will not hold a breakfast on Dec. 5. The next anticipated breakfast is Jan. 2

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-9.jpg