Swanton Municipal Building closing to foot traffic

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the Village of Swanton has announced updates regarding village services.

The Municipal Building on Chestnut Street will be closed to foot traffic from Nov. 30 to Jan. 3. Staff will continue to work. They can be reached by email or by phone, 419-826-9515.

Utility payments can be mailed or dropped in the secure drop box near the police station on Chestnut Street. Further, ACH payment is also available at no additional cost.

You can also sign up to receive a paperless copy of your bill via email. Call 419-826-9515 and press 1 for utility billing.

Water shut-offs due to non-payment will again be stopped. There will be none in December or January.

Also, the next regular Swanton Village Council meeting on Dec. 14 will be conducted via Zoom. It will be streamed on the Village of Swanton, Ohio Facebook page.