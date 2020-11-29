Motorists cited in traffic blitz

Two citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Nov. 8-21 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Each citation was for a speed violation. Deputies made 30 traffic stops and also issued 29 warnings.

A traffic blitz will be conducted Dec. 1-15 during various hours at various locations throughout the county. Deputies will look for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.