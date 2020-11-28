Alzheimer’s Association will old virtual educational programs

MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as an overview of Alzheimer’s and dementia, the common warning signs of the disease, and how to better communicate and have difficult conversations.

The Legal and Financial program covers all the things a family needs to know in planning for the future. The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.

Dec. 2 Legal and Financial Part 1 4 p.m.

Dec. 3 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 3 p.m.

Dec. 7 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 1 p.m.

Dec. 8 Effective Communication Strategies 2 p.m.

Dec. 9 Legal and Financial Part 2 4 p.m.

Dec. 14 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 3 p.m.

Dec. 15 Effective Communication Strategies 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 Dementia Conversations 11 a.m.

Dec. 17 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 4 p.m.

Dec. 22 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 2 p.m.

Dec. 29 Effective Communication Strategies 10 a.m.

In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.