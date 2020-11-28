3,504 cited for safety belt violations during trooper project

The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving enforcement. During the project, 3,504 people in Ohio were cited with failing to wear an available safety belt. Additionally, 36 people were cited for child safety seat violations.

The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well the Patrol. The initiative began on Monday, November 9 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Monday, November 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Motorists are reminded that safety is a shared responsibility between the driver and passengers. Each time you get in a vehicle, ensure everyone uses safety belts if available.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.