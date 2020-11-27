Holiday lights contest set for Wauseon

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Wauseon, is bringing back the holiday lights display contest.

There is no cost to participate, but you must live in the Wauseon school district. Homes will be judged Dec. 1-15. Judging will be done by the Wauseon Beautification Team.

There will be four categories – lights only, true meaning of Christmas, most original, and people’s nomination. Chamber gift certificates will be given to a winner and honorable mention in each category.

Register by contacting Andrea at the City of Wauseon, 419-335-1511. Nominate your favorite display by emailing the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce at director@wauseonchamber.com.