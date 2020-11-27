Small Business Saturday highlights local shops

Many area businesses plan specials for Small Business Saturday, including several in Wauseon.

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce posted a list of deals available on Saturday, Nov. 28. It can be viewed on the chamber’s Facebook page.

There is also a Small Business Saturday event planned in Swanton that is slated to have a food truck on hand.

Small Business Saturday was created as a way to showcase local smaller business during the rush of holiday shopping that often focuses on big box stores and online retailers.