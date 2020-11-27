Farmer advocates for conservation sought

The application period is open for farmers in the Maumee River Watershed that are interested in sharing their conservation farming practices with other farmers.

Farmers interested in participating as a Farmer Advocate for Conservation can complete the online application form on the project landing page, https://sites.google.com/view/farmeradvocate/.

Farmer Advocates for Conservation will be compensated for their time to attend the training and work with other farmers at $30 per hour. The focus of the project is to promote farmers learning from each other about building soil health with cover crops and other best management practices.

The first training will occur in January and February of 2021 and will be completely virtual which will allow the farmer to train in the comfort of their own home or office. Another training is scheduled for March/April 2021.

To apply as a Farmer Advocate for Conservation or to nominate a farmer you believe would be an excellent candidate as use the online application and nomination forms on the landing page or contact Stephanie Singer at Stephanie.Singer@tnc.org.