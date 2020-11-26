Lions Club Christmas tree sales to begin

Wauseon Lions Club annual Christmas tree sale will begin the Friday after Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. at Tiny’s Drive-In Restaurant on Shoop Avenue. Hours for sales will be posted at Tiny’s. Prices vary depending on the type and size of tree selected.

For years the Wauseon Lions Club has sold quality Christmas trees. Last year, unfortunately, we discovered in September, without prior notification, that our supplier was no longer selling trees wholesale. Therefore, the club was without any product. By that time all the wholesalers in northern Ohio, southern Michigan, and northeast Indiana were sold out of Fraser Firs and Scotch Pines. Therefore, the club was forced to find alternative species.

This year they have partnered with Badger Evergreen Nursery in Allegan, Michigan. We are very happy to announce that we will be getting USDA approved Frasier Firs, Canaan Firs, and Scotch pines in various sizes. The Frasiers will range in size from 6 to 9 feet. The Canaans, which are similar to the Frasiers, will range in size from 5 to 6 feet. The Scotch Pines range from 3 to 7 feet in height. These are all high-quality trees.

Due to the pandemic they have reduced the number of trees that will be available. However, the Lions said they will have a quality tree in the size that every family would desire for their home during the holiday season.