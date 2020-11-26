ODJFS warns of PUA scam

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has learned of a potential scam targeting current and past recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The notifications appear to be from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, and contain the agency’s logo, but they are not legitimate. They instruct those targeted to click on a link to obtain a pandemic stimulus benefit.

ODJFS does not send these types of communications.

It also warns all Ohioans to beware of scams using texting or emails to obtain your personal information. Anyone who receives an email that they suspect may be a phishing attempt should not click on any links.

Individuals who have received this notification are encouraged to report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 1- 800-282-0515 or ohioprotects.org.