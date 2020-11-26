Exceptions included in curfew order

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud has ordered Ohioans to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the 21-day (three-week) period from Nov. 19 through Dec. 10.

This curfew is intended to reduce COVID-19 spread, keep Ohioans safe, minimize the risk of major limitations or economic shutdowns, and reduce the impact on the healthcare and hospital system.

The order has the following exceptions:

• Those leaving their residences for reasons connected to the health and safety of family, members of households, pets, or those who cannot or should not leave their homes.

• Those leaving their residences to obtain necessary supplies or services, including food items.

• Those leaving their residences to access necessary social services.

• Those leaving their residences for work, including volunteer work.

• Those leaving their residences to care for or transport others, including pets.

Under this order, Ohioans can still purchase food and beverages through in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-thrus, curbside pick-up, and carry-out.

The order does not apply to religious observances or First Amendment protected speech.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine previously stated on Twitter that those who are on the roads between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. will not be penalized, but gatherings are not permitted.