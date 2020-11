COVID-19 is continuing to impact the Fulton County Senior Center.

The Fulton County Senior Center will deliver home meals for the week of Nov. 30 on Wednesday, Dec. 2 only. Drive-thru meals for the week of Nov. 30 are canceled. All home deliveries will receive five meals.

The Fulton County Commissioners announced on Nov. 23 the closing of the Fulton County Senior Center. The closing will continue to remain in effect for the week of Nov. 30 due to the amount of staff in quarantine.