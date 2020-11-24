Survey: Most Ohioans not traveling for Thanksgiving

A new survey by AAA indicates that a large majority of Ohio residents will not be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, and 40% of those staying home say it is because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Given the recent surge in COVID-19 and the strong urging of public health officials for everyone to stay home for the holiday, the Thanksgiving travel landscape continues to change,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “With that in mind, AAA conducted a new poll asking Ohio residents who have decided against traveling for the holiday whether COVID-19, specifically, was the reason – and 40% said yes.”

The survey showed that 84% of Ohioans are not traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. Of those traveling, 83% will be driving and 16% flying.

In the survey, 81% said they perceive travel during the pandemic as a risk, with 34% saying they perceive it to be a significant risk.

Of those who do still plan to travel, most will be driving to their holiday destinations so motorists should expect they’ll have company on the roads.

“Although Thanksgiving is typically a driving holiday, it should be noted that, since the beginning of COVID, those who have decided to travel this year have predominantly done so by car where they can have greater control over their environment and the ability to modify plans at the last minute,” Hitchens added.

AAA reminds those hitting the road to plan their route ahead. To minimize the number of stops along the way, pack meals, extra snacks and drinks in addition to an emergency roadside kit – including extra masks and wipes.