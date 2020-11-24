Senior Center meal delivery Dec. 2

The Fulton County Senior Center will deliver home meals for the week of Nov. 30 on Wednesday, Dec. 2, only.

Drive-through meals for that week are canceled. All home deliveries will receive five meals.

The Fulton County Commissioners announced the closing of the Fulton County Senior Center on Nov. 23. The closing will remain in effect for the week of Nov. 30 due to the amount of staff in quarantine.

The Fulton County Senior Center Facebook page can be found at www.fultoncountyoh.com/1353/Senior-Center.