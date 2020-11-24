Delta theft investigated

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program would like help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 28 at 1100 Maplewood St. #1 in Delta. Suspect(s) stole a 2000 dark green Yamaha Grizzly 600 four-wheeler with partial serial number JY4A; and a black and off-white homemade 10-foot by 6-foot trailer with attached winch and raised toolboxes. Total value: $4,100.

If you have information concerning either of these crimes that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, call the 24-hour Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline toll-free at 1-800-255-1122. Anyone with information about these or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. The call is confidential and anonymous.

Also remember to write down the description and license number of suspicious vehicles in your neighborhood – a tip police could be looking for if a crime occurs.