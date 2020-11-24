COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

The City of Wauseon vs. vs. Jill J. Hojnaki, Toledo, foreclosures.

Jacob R. Law, Wauseon vs. Tiffany L. Emery, dissolution of marriage with children.

Carey Anne Smart, Swanton vs. Robert Carl Smart, Jr., Swanton, domestic violence.

Janet L. Prater, Wauseon vs. Wesley I. Prater, Jay, Oklahoma, support enforcement/modification.

Jessica A. York, Delta, vs. Bradley J. York, Toledo, support enforcement/modification.

Danyel L. Fuller, Fayette vs. Nathaniel L. Fuller, Bryan, support enforcement/modification.

Alyssa J. Hasenbalg, Swanton vs. Derek J. Hasenbalg, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Roxanne C. Miller, Delta, vs. David L. Miller, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Bradley A. Nelson, Sylvania vs. Neil R. Duhon, Delta, other civil.

Ronald E. Lechner, Swanton vs. Irwin Union Bank & Trust Co., Dallas, Texas, other torts.

Marriage Licenses

Jacob C. Pratt, 29, Lyons, engineer, and Courtney A. Boger, 24, Lyons, receptionist.

Gregory T. Myers, 30, Wauseon, licensed chemical applicator, and Rebecca M. Eddins, 30, Wauseon, registered nurse.

Russell L. Eickholt, 49, Wauseon, postal worker, and Amanda G. Winters, 42, Wauseon, postal worker.

Collin J. Stump, 24, Wauseon, student, and Olivia E. Jones, 25, Norton, Ohio, clinical research.

Samuel A.M. Baker, 24, Walkford, Christchurch BH, emergency helpline operator, and Nolyn C. Burkholder, 22, Archbold, graphic designer.

Devon M. Hardesty, 24, Delta, online shopper, and Hanna L. Rood, 22, Delta, toddler teacher.

Real Estate Transfers

George Jelen to William B. and Judith Barnhart, 501 Ditto St., Archbold, $135,000.

Toledo Radio Inc. to Vertical Bridge AM II LLC, Munson Road, Swanton, $19,570.

Michael Krischak to Melena Reimer, 230 N. Main St., Swanton, $46,500.

Amy L. Kaczorowski to Cheryl McIntosh, 408 W. Chestnut St., Wauseon, $115,000.

John E. and Susan M. Cowell to Stetson and Taylor Wilson, 23642 County Road D, Archbold, $238,000.

Clifton Mullins to Matthew R. and Tracy Huston, 17955 County Road MN, Wauseon, $238,000.

Timothy J. and Brenda K. Cook to James J. and Annie D. Cook, 220 Kennedy St., Lyons, $38,000.

Carol J. Rychener to David H. and Jacalyn M. Rohr, 4913 County Road 18, Wauseon, $225,000.

Mark A. and Kathy M. Knapp to Erin L. and Randall L. Gadway, 7869 County Road E, Delta, $240,000.

Martha L. Bennetts to Carol Rychener, 701 Burr Road, Wauseon, $130,000.

Wendy S. Torres, trustee, to Larry D. and Gloria J. Sluder, 701 Burr Road, Wauseon, $140,000.

Jeanette M. Dodson, successor trustee, to Eric and Michelle Beck, County Road 25, 25126 County Road F, Archbold, $657,000.

Howard V. Fausey Jr. to Angela N. Salyer, 11485 County Road C, Wauseon, $267,500.

Aaron and Debra Eicher to Jeremy and Shannon Navarro, 11888 County Road K, Wauseon, $130,000.

Jeffery D. Chonko to Phillip Ludwig and Linda M. Delvecchio, 2033 Oak Court, Swanton, $335,000.

Jerry and Sue Smith to Brendon J. and Anna E. Reiners, 507 Palmwood Ave., Delta, $128,500.