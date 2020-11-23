Quarantines force Fulton County Senior Center closure

The Fulton County Commissioners announced Monday the closing of the Fulton County Senior Center for the week beginning Tuesday. All meal reservations received prior to Monday will be honored.

Seniors are asked to pick up all reserved Monday and Tuesday meals on Monday at your usual Senior Center Site drive-through site.

“It is with reluctance that we close the Senior Center this week due to the amount of staff in quarantine. We will take this week to produce a plan for next week,” said Sheri Rychener, Director of Fulton County Senior Center. “Please stay tuned to our Facebook or website page for updates.”

Search for Fulton County Senior Center on Facebook or visit www.fultoncountyoh.com/1353/Senior-Center.