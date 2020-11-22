Mental Health First Aid classes continue

NAMI Four County has sponsored free Mental Health First Aid classes for more than six years. Before COVID restrictions, 24 to 32 persons typically completed each class; however, this fall the classes have been limited to a maximum of eight participants and face coverings are required when physical distancing isn’t possible during some of the class exercises. To allow as many persons as possible to complete the all-day training, NAMI has sponsored four trainings this fall – three have been youth-focused and one in early December will be adult-focused. This is the October class, which included a bank professional, teacher, CASA volunteer, law enforcement, a chaplain, a board of developmental disabilities employee, and a representative from a suicide awareness group.

NAMI Four County has sponsored free Mental Health First Aid classes for more than six years. Before COVID restrictions, 24 to 32 persons typically completed each class; however, this fall the classes have been limited to a maximum of eight participants and face coverings are required when physical distancing isn’t possible during some of the class exercises. To allow as many persons as possible to complete the all-day training, NAMI has sponsored four trainings this fall – three have been youth-focused and one in early December will be adult-focused. This is the October class, which included a bank professional, teacher, CASA volunteer, law enforcement, a chaplain, a board of developmental disabilities employee, and a representative from a suicide awareness group. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_20-oct-ymhfa-group-photo.jpg NAMI Four County has sponsored free Mental Health First Aid classes for more than six years. Before COVID restrictions, 24 to 32 persons typically completed each class; however, this fall the classes have been limited to a maximum of eight participants and face coverings are required when physical distancing isn’t possible during some of the class exercises. To allow as many persons as possible to complete the all-day training, NAMI has sponsored four trainings this fall – three have been youth-focused and one in early December will be adult-focused. This is the October class, which included a bank professional, teacher, CASA volunteer, law enforcement, a chaplain, a board of developmental disabilities employee, and a representative from a suicide awareness group. Photo provided