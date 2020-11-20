Taking a health break

Four County Career Center seniors in Archbold recently took part in a free cholesterol screening offered by the Corporate and Community Health Promotion Team of the Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) in Wauseon. High blood cholesterol is one of the four major risk factors for heart attack. This screen is made possible through monies raised from the yearly Fulton County Heart Radiothon. Shown with FCHC Cholesterol Screener Marlo Hanak, left, is FCCC student Travis Sheffer of Wauseon.

Four County Career Center seniors in Archbold recently took part in a free cholesterol screening offered by the Corporate and Community Health Promotion Team of the Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) in Wauseon. High blood cholesterol is one of the four major risk factors for heart attack. This screen is made possible through monies raised from the yearly Fulton County Heart Radiothon. Shown with FCHC Cholesterol Screener Marlo Hanak, left, is FCCC student Travis Sheffer of Wauseon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_2020-cholesterol-wauseon.jpg Four County Career Center seniors in Archbold recently took part in a free cholesterol screening offered by the Corporate and Community Health Promotion Team of the Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) in Wauseon. High blood cholesterol is one of the four major risk factors for heart attack. This screen is made possible through monies raised from the yearly Fulton County Heart Radiothon. Shown with FCHC Cholesterol Screener Marlo Hanak, left, is FCCC student Travis Sheffer of Wauseon.