Extended evening hours return to the Toledo Museum of Art

TOLEDO – The Toledo Museum of Art will implement new hours of operation beginning Nov. 20, including extended evening hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

The new hours are intended to better serve the public and increase accessibility for visitors with varied schedules. The change comes after TMA’s hours were reduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bringing back evening hours has been a goal since TMA began to gradually reopen to the public on June 23,” said Rebecca Nowacki, the museum’s visitor engagement manager. “With the changing of the season and two new major exhibitions opening in the coming weeks, it’s a good time to expand our hours and welcome more visitors.”

Starting Nov. 20, TMA will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The museum will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays as well as major holidays.

The change in hours coincides with the openings of Radical Tradition: American Quilts and Social Change and Telling Stories: Resilience and Struggle in Contemporary Narrative Drawing. Member previews for both exhibitions will take place Nov. 20 from 4-8 p.m. The exhibitions will open to the public Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. Information about the exhibitions is available at toledomuseum.org/art/exhibitions.

Guests are no longer required to reserve a museum pass in advance of their visit but are required to register at the Information Desk when they arrive. TMA has developed an extensive Q&A about reopening that may be accessed at: toledomuseum.org/reopen. In addition, visitor services staff may be reached by phone at 419-255-8000 ext. 7448.