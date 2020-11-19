Governor gives update on vaccine plan

Governor Mike DeWine provided details Tuesday on Ohio’s vaccine prepositioning plan.

The Ohio Department of Health has identified 10 sites across the state that will receive the pre-positioned vaccine after a COVID-19 vaccine is given emergency-use authorization. Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices issues its recommendation on how to use the vaccine, these sites will begin administering the vaccine immediately to those who choose to receive it and are identified as able to receive it in the first stage.

The site in northwest Ohio will be at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

Ohio will first vaccinate those who are most at risk, including those who work in long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and other congregate-care facilities, high-risk health care workers, and first responders.

The ten pre-positioned sites were selected based on geography, population, and access to ultra-cold storage capacity. Other sites will begin receiving shipments of vaccine following final approval, potentially just days after the pre-positioned sites begin administering the vaccine.

Governor DeWine once again encouraged citizens to remain vigilant in practicing safety measures until a vaccine is available.

