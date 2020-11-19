Fulton County moves to red on state’s public health advisory system

Fulton County has joined most of the other counties in Ohio at a Level 3 Public Emergency for COVID-19.

Fulton County has met four indicators. They are new cases per capita (Fulton is at 593.46 cases per 100,000), sustained increase in new cases (Fulton saw an increase in the seven-day case average from 17.6 on Oct. 31 to 25.1 on Nov. 8), proportion of non-congregate cases, sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-like illness (an increase in the seven-day average from 22.9 on Nov. 9 to 28 on Nov. 13).

“We’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Fulton County. Last week we had an all-time high number of new cases at 175/week. Our indicators are pointing to increased community spread and more residents are seeking medical care for COVID-19 symptoms,” stated Kim Cupp, Health Commissioner. “It is important to stay vigilant during this time. We ask residents to decrease in-person interactions with others, consider necessary travel only and avoid attending social gatherings with members of multiple households.”

Alert Level 3 (Red) indicates a very high exposure and spread within the county. The Fulton County Health Department has asked everyone to follow all current statewide public health orders and sector specific guidance which is located on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website.

The Public Health Advisory Alert System provides context and awareness as to the scope of COVID-19 within the community.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, the health department recommended residents practice these preventative measures:

· Practice social distancing by staying 6-feet away from those that do not live with you

· Wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick

· Stay home if you are sick, not feeling well or have been asked to quarantine

· Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow

· Wear a face covering when in public.

