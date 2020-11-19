Survivors and those affected by suicide invited to event

Suicide has been on the rise in Ohio for the last 12 years. The Four County ADAMhs Board and the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with A Renewed Mind and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention are teaming up to offer the 4th annual International Survivor of Suicide Day, a virtual event on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Amanda Waldfogel, a behavioral health counselor with A Renewed Mind, will chair the virtual event which will include speakers who have survived the loss of a loved one by suicide, a chance to connect with other survivors, hear stories of hope and recovery, have an opportunity to honor loved ones lost to suicide, and receive support and resources.

“Over the course of 2018 and 2019, we lost nearly 50 of our four county community members to suicide. We know that up to 90% of people who die by suicide also have an existing mental health or substance use disorder at the time of their death, although it might be undiagnosed. The Four County ADAMhs Board believes that open, honest dialogue can reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and reduce the barriers to seeking treatment that can help. We are pleased to join with others in our community to offer this important virtual event,” said Tonie Long, Director of Quality Improvement for the Four County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board.

“This is the fourth annual International Survivor of Suicide Day in the Four County area and the first virtual one. We are very concerned with the social isolation caused by COVID-19 because social isolation is a risk factor for suicide. We want to provide a safe opportunity for survivors of suicide loss to connect with others who have experienced a similar event and make sure that all are connected with resources in our community”, said Amanda Waldfogel, 2020 Event Chair and member of The Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The event is free but registration is required and attendance limited. Interested persons may register online at https://isosld.afsp.org/four-county-survivor-day-event/ or call 419-267-3355 ext. 3 or email awaldfogel@arenewedmindservicees.org.