DMS students display generosity

An abundance of generosity was on display this month at Delta Middle School, as students brought in over 6,000 items for a food drive, Nov. 9-13.

“Items collected will go mostly to the Delta Middle School Food Pantry, but so many items were collected that we are going to donate some items to a local church and other organizations,” said teacher and sixth grade class advisor Jon Mignin.

The food drive was sponsored by the sixth grade class. It was organized by class President Alec Koder, Vice President Kailey Snyder, Treasurer Tyson Bower, Secretary Harper Stickley, and Mignin.

The idea came about through discussions between the class officers and Mignin. They agreed they had to do something gracious for the middle school, “which we all love and cherish,” Mignin said.

Mrs. Cole, who takes care of the pantry and Mrs. Smith — another 6th grade teacher — also had great input on the idea, he added.

The food drive took the form of a friendly competition between the grade levels. Fifth graders brought in breakfast items, sixth grade students brought in individual snacks and canned goods, seventh graders brought in toiletries, and eighth graders brought side dishes.

“We had so much fun with the competition throughout the week,” said Mignin. “I gave daily reports of who was ahead each day on the afternoon announcements. The students really were involved and excited with the friendly competition. The last day I doubled the point values of each item collected and that day alone the students brought in over 3,000 items.”

In the end, the sixth grade class won the competition and earned an incentive of two periods of fun playing team building games outside on Thursday and ice cream sandwiches. In addition, all grades will receive a technology day on Friday to show appreciation of their tremendous efforts.

“All four building grades participated in impressive fashion,” said Principal Peter Nafziger. “We are extremely proud of our students for the contribution and know that this is just a sign of things to come in how they will make the PDY community a better place.”

Items will be distributed on a weekly basis throughout the holiday season.

“Over 6,000 items were collected by the students of DMS,” said Mignin. “This shows the kindness, generosity, selflessness, and compassion that students at DMS have for each other and their community.”

Delta Middle School filled shelves with donated goods during a recent food drive. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_DMS-food-drive.jpg Delta Middle School filled shelves with donated goods during a recent food drive. Photo provided Students collected food and other items for the Delta Middle School Pantry. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_IMG_6120.jpg Students collected food and other items for the Delta Middle School Pantry. Photo provided Delta Middle School sixth grade class officers, from left, Kailey Snyder, Harper Stickley, Tyson Bower, and Alec Koder. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_DMS-Drive.jpg Delta Middle School sixth grade class officers, from left, Kailey Snyder, Harper Stickley, Tyson Bower, and Alec Koder. Photo provided

