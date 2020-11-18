Small Business Relief Grants available

Fulton County small businesses have another opportunity for a Small Business Relief Grant through the Ohio Development Services Agency. Online applications are being accepted for the Small Business Relief Grant now until Nov. 23.

The business must be a for-profit entity with no more than 25 total or full-time equivalent Ohio employees as of Jan. 1, 2020. The applicant business must have a physical location in Ohio and earn at least 90% of annual revenue from activities based in Ohio. The business must have been in continuous operation since Jan. 1, 2020, except for interruptions required by COVID-19 public health orders and have the ability to continue operations as a going concern. Each business that meets program criteria and submits a full application is eligible for a grant of $10,000.

The grant funding will help businesses pay for a variety of expenses, including mortgage or rent payments; utility payments; salaries, wages, or compensation for employees and contractors; business suppliers or equipment; and other costs. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first served basis.

Funding for this program is $125 million from the CARES Act.

Fulton County is allocated $500,000 for award fulfillment. If Fulton County businesses don’t apply for the full $500,000, the Ohio Development Services Agency will take the remainder of funding available and award on a first come, first served basis regardless of the business’ location in Ohio.