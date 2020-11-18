DeWine announces curfew as COVID cases spike

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced a curfew amid a continued spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The curfew will begin Thursday. It is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days.

“We believe this will help reduce COVID-19 spread,” said DeWine. “I’m also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others.”

He added that if Ohio residents can cut down contacts by 20-25 percent it will make a difference. “Paired with mask wearing, this will go a long way from stopping our hospitals from being overrun.”

There are some exceptions. It will not apply to those working, anyone who has an emergency, or those getting groceries.

“The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries, a carry out, drive-thru meal, or delivery,” said DeWine. “A lot of this is common sense.”

Hospitalizations have been increasing rapidly in the last month. On Oct. 13, there were 1,000 hospitalizations. That increased to 2,000 on Nov. 5 and 3,000 on Nov. 12. As of Tuesday, Ohio was approaching 4,000 current hospitalizations.

“We’re not shutting down, we’re slowing down,” said Governor DeWine. “The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way (the) virus lives is when it goes from one person to another. We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control.”

The decision to impose a 21-day curfew was made with input from the medical and business communities with consideration to the economic and mental health impacts that another shutdown could cause.

“This is a balanced approach that will slow down people coming together and impact the spread of the virus to the point that it can be controlled, and at the same time, not cause a catastrophic effect in the economy,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “You have to care about both the economy and health — you can’t just care about one in isolation. Based on all of the recommendations we considered, a curfew was the most impactful option with the least disruption.”

• The Fulton County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday for a total of 22. There were also three additional hospitalizations for a total of 63 since March.

There were 103 new cases reported over Monday and Tuesday, according to the Health Department. The department reported 93 new cases on Monday and 10 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 1,022. There are no updates from the county on weekends, so the Monday number includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 599 females and 418 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 50.

Lucas County had 12,169 cases and 392 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 1,092 cases and 17 deaths, Williams County 853 cases and 6 deaths, and Henry County 837 cases and 21 deaths.

There have been 296,387 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 22,842 hospitalizations and 4,250 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 5,412 confirmed deaths statewide, with 360 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Governor DeWine announced Tuesday the release of a new holiday celebration guide from the Ohio Department of Health to help families celebrate safely during the 2020-2021 holiday season.

The guide provides alternatives to large in-person celebrations for a variety of holidays, including Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Las Posadas, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Orthodox New Year, and others.

“This year’s holidays will look different as we make adjustments to keep our loved ones and ourselves healthy, so we can celebrate together in the future,” said DeWine. “Regardless of what holidays you celebrate, please keep the celebration small, and wear a mask and stay socially distanced if you absolutely must celebrate with individuals outside of your household.”

The holiday gathering guide is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• The Ohio Department of Health announced pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in northwest Ohio. There will be testing Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Toledo Rocket Hall Lot 25, 1625 W. Rocket Dr. and Friday from 12-6 p.m. in Defiance at the George N. Smart Athletic Center, 1000 Webster St.

