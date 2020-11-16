NW Ohio sees wild weather

Northwest Ohio experienced a wild week of November weather, ranging from record high temperatures to damaging winds.

It began with unseasonably warm temperatures. On Sunday, Nov. 8, the temperature climbed to a record 79 degrees at Toledo Express Airport. That broke the old record of 73 degrees in 1945.

The previous Nov. 9 record of 74 degrees was also broken the next day with a high temperature of 80 degrees. That also tied for the warmest temperature in recorded history.

The Nov. 10 record was then broken by more than 10 degrees. The previous record of 68 degrees in 1999 was obliterated by a 79 degree high.

The next few days had relatively normal autumn weather before the winds picked up Sunday. A high wind warning was issued for 50-60 mph wind gusts.

A 64 mph wind gust was reported for Toledo Express and a 77 mph wind gust was reported at a buoy 8 miles ENE of Oregon in Lake Erie. A 59 mph gust was reported in Defiance.

The strong winds led to many downed branches and power outages in the area. As of late Sunday, the vast majority of Fulton County power outages were in the Swanton area.