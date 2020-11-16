COVID-19 data now available by zip code

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The State of Ohio last week released a zip code dashboard that keeps track of COVID-19 cases by zip code.

In Fulton County, the Wauseon zip code has the most cases and highest case rate among the zip codes other than Pettisville, which is a much smaller area and population. There have been 367 total cases in the zip code or 2,770.4 cases per 100,000, according to the Ohio Department of Health data.

There have been 329 cases in the Swanton zip code, or 2,598.3 per 100,000. There have also been 128 cases in the Delta zip code and 122 in the Archbold zip code.

Fayette, Lyons, Metamora and Pettisville all have had under 50 cases. Pettisville has had over 9,000 cases per 100,000, but the population is listed as just 139. Metamora has had 2,724.6 cases per 100,000.

Ohioans can view data from their local communities and filter data by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code, or a specific time period.

Case counts will also be available on a downloadable, filterable chart sorted from the most cases to the least. To protect confidentiality, case counts for zip codes with fewer than five cases or less than 100 total residents will not be displayed.

The new zip code dashboard can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• According to Thursday’s updated Ohio Public Health Advisory System map, 68 counties are currently rated as having a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3), up from 56 counties last week. This represents the highest number of Red Level 3 counties since the launch of the advisory system in July.

Both Franklin and Tuscarawas counties met six of seven advisory-system indicators and are approaching Purple Level 4.

Fulton County stayed at Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update, but each surrounding county is Level 3.

The county met two of the seven indicators. The indicators met were new cases per capita and the proportion of cases not in congregate settings.

Fulton County had a case rate of 491.4 per 100,000 from Oct. 28 – Nov. 10, an increase of more than 100 from the previous period. Putnam County was the highest in Ohio, with 1,266.9 per 100,000. Defiance County was fifth highest at 659 per 100,000.

Lucas County had a case rate of 394.5 per 100,000 and met 5 indicators. Indicators met were new cases increase, new cases per capital, emergency department visits, proportion of cases not in congregate settings, and outpatient visits.

• The increase in COVID-19 cases continues in Fulton County as the total number climbed from 776 on Nov. 8 to 976 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 99 confirmed active cases, 16 more than the previous Friday.

Among the 919 cases the county health department reported through Friday, there were 541 females and 370 males.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Fulton County over the last week. The total stands at 18, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations is now 58.

Lucas County has had 11,638 cases and 389 deaths, as of Sunday, according to the county health department.

There were 282,550 cases overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 22,265 hospitalizations and 4,204 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 5,373 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 349 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The most recent update to the State of Ohio’s travel advisory includes 12 states. They are South Dakota, Iowa, Wyoming, Idaho, Kansas, Alabama, Montana, North Dakota, Utah, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Mississippi.

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity. If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations.

The advisory is intended as guidance and not a mandate.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

