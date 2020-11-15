Sauder Village holding 1920s holiday event

Families are invited to enjoy a roaring good time at the new 1920s Holidays on Main Street event at Sauder Village in Archbold.

On Saturdays, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, and Dec. 12, from 6-9 p.m., Sauder Village will deck the halls of the new Main Street with holiday lights, 1920s window décor, and a 20-foot Christmas tree to ring in the start of the Christmas season.

“Sauder Village is a great place for families to make history together during the holiday season,” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “During our new 1920s Holidays on Main Street event, families are invited to come together to connect, walk through time, and create special memories while experiencing Christmas in Ohio 100 years ago.”

Guests can take a stroll down Main Street to hear about holiday activities at the hardware store, bank, clothing store, jewelry store, and other shops. There will be free train and trolley rides – weather permitting – and carolers will share festive Christmas music as Santa arrives on a vintage fire truck. Enjoy watching a short holiday film, visiting animals in the livery, and experiencing a 1920s Christmas at the Grime Home. The soda fountain will be open with hot cider and cocoa, doughnuts, and other tasty treats for sale.

The Sauder Village Gift Shop will be open during the evening for this special Christmas event.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required for this new holiday event at Sauder Village. Admission tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for members and students ages 6-16. Children age five and under are free.

For additional details and online registration, visit saudervillage.org/1920sHoliday.