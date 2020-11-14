Traffic blitz nets six citations

Six citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Oct. 18-24 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The citations issued were one operating a vehicle while intoxicated over 21 – high tier – violation, one operating a vehicle while intoxicated refusal violation, one driving under suspension violation, one failure to dim lights violation, one failure to control violation, and one marked lanes violation. Deputies also seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia and issued nine warnings.

A traffic blitz, designated Thanksgiving, Click It Or Ticket, will be conducted Nov. 16-29 at various times in various locations throughout the county. Deputies will look for distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.